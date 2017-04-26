A team of UT-Martin bass fishermen recently took the championship of the YETI FLW College Fishing Open on Kentucky and Barkley Lake.

Matthew Lamastus, of Hornbeak, and Dylan True, of Lawrenceburg, guided the Skyhawks team to a two day championship total of 10 bass weighing 44-pounds and four ounces.

For their win, the team captured the grand prize package valued at $27,000.

Lamastus is a sophomore engineering major, while True is studying agriculture business.

Both will be fishing in the 2018 National College Championship, with hopes of qualifying for bass fishing’s largest tournament, the Forest Wood Cup.