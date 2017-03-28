UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is attending his first UT Board of Trustees meeting in Chattanooga today and tomorrow.

The meeting begins this morning with committee meetings and a financial review, and UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro will give a report on the colleges within the UT system.

In other news, UT Chattanooga Chancellor Dr. Steven Angle should speak at this meeting held at his university.

The UT Board of Trustees meeting at UTC will continue tomorrow as all of the events will be webcast online.