New UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver will begin his term at the university by meeting people in the region.

UT-Martin has organized a “Crusin’ With Carver” event, that will include visits to 10 locations in both January and February.

Dr. Carver will kick off his meet and greet sessions today in Nashville, followed by January visits on January 10th in Memphis, the 17th in Parsons, the 24th in Dyersburg, 25th in Jackson and the 26th in Clarksville.

In February, Dr. Carver will start the month in Selmer on the 2nd, followed by Union City the 15th, Somerville the 16th and Ripley on the 23rd.

Dr. Carver began his role as Chancellor on Tuesday, succeeding interim Chancellor Dr. Bob Smith.