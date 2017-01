UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver spoke to the crowd about his experience being back in West Tennessee at the Martin Business Association breakfast Wednesday in the Champions Room of Graham Stadium.

Dr. Carver says he wants to focus on two areas for UTM.

The first is student success.

The second part is the identity of the university.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige and new MBA President Dustin Frazier of First Community Bank also addressed the audience at the meeting.