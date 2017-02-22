The UT Martin Civil Rights conference begins the day with a drum concert at noon and concludes with a dance program at 7 tonight.

Roots of Rhythm is back for an encore show this afternoon and features the UTM Percussion group playing music from African countries, the Carribean, and Brazil.

This music concert in the Fine Arts Building is five dollars for adults and a dollar for students.

In other news, the Pearl Primus Dance organization will hold the “Dances of the Decades” event at 7 this evening in Watkins Auditorium.

Tomorrow saves the best for last on the conference’s final day with programs running from 9:30 that morning until 7 at night.

A program with Dr. Amrita Myers titled “Black Lives Matter in Historical Perspective” begins the day at 9:30 tomorrow in the University Center.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nyama McCarthy-Brown gives a dance performance at “Shadows of Hope” at 1, while Dr. Henry Parker and Dr. David Barber present “Why Black Lives Matter to White People” at 2:30, as both programs are in Watkins Auditorium tomorrow afternoon.

Keynote speaker Kwame Rose concludes the conference with a event simply titled “Black Lives Matter”.