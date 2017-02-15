The UT Martin Civil Rights Conference begins tomorrow night with an event sponsored by the Black Student Association titled “Black Lives Matter: A Different Perspective” at 7 in the University Center.

UTM Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni Relations Charley Deal told Thunderbolt Radio how important this conference is to the university, and the area.

Mr. Deal says the opinions of some speakers at the event may be different from ours, but it’s still important to hear the other viewpoint.

The UT Martin Civil Rights Conference will continue Sunday night with a screening of the prison documentary 13th, which is presented by the Student Activites Council in Watkins Auditorium.