The UT Martin Civil Rights conference begins with a poverty program this afternoon and concludes with a drum concert tonight in the Fine Arts Building.

Haley Simmons hosts an event titled “Poverty and Black Lives Matter” at 1 this afternoon in the University Center.

Later tonight, a diverse crowd is expected to watch the musical program Roots of Rhythm in the Fine Arts Building.

Roots of Rhythm features the UTM percussion group playing arrangements from many African countries, Brazil, and the Carribean.

Tickets are $5 for adults and one dollar for students to see the conference’s musical program this evening, and an encore performance will be held tomorrow at noon in the Harriet Fulton Theater.

In other news, the Pearl Primus Dance organization will hold the “Dances of the Decades” event at 7 tomorrow evening in Watkins Auditoirum.