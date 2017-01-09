When UT Martin students come back for the second semester Thursday, they’ll be welcomed by a new chancellor.

Dr. Keith Carver has been on campus for about a week and finally gets a chance to interact with students at the university he now heads.

Meanwhile, due to the university resuming class on a Thursday, some students, especially those on a commuting schedule, will begin their first day Friday.

In other news, the WestStar Leadership Program for Weakley and Obion Counties will come out of the UTM campus Thursday and Friday.

The 2017 West Star Leadership class’s theme is agriculture and transportation.