Family, friends, colleagues and former students gathered late Friday afternoon, July 27, to dedicate the Michelle Horton Tribute Garden at UT Martin.

The garden is located on the quadrangle side of the Sociology Building where the late educator both studied as a student and taught as a faculty member.

Horton died of cancer May 20, 2016, and more than $10,000 was raised to create the garden in her memory.

UTM Chancellor Keith Carver welcomed those attending and thanked the project’s supporters, including the UT Board of Trustees for approving the naming. He noted that Horton was both a UTM graduate and later a faculty member, “But her impact on her students is what’s been immeasurable, especially given the large demographic of first-generation college students that she taught right here in rural West Tennessee.”

Alicia Maya Donaldson, UTM Social Work Program director and Horton’s friend and colleague, followed Carver on the program and briefly recalled Horton’s life and career.

Among Horton’s professional accomplishments, she worked at UTM from 2002 until 2015, serving both as Social Work Program director and earning the rank of professor. In 2008, she was appointed by Gov. Phil Bredesen and reappointed by Gov. Bill Haslam to the Tennessee Social Work Board of Licensure. Horton was also elected in 2012 to the McKenzie Special School District Board of Education. “Michelle was one of a kind, always looking to serve others to make a better life for all that she touched,” Donaldson said.

Among those attending the dedication was Dr. Donna Massey, professor of criminal justice, who led efforts to establish the tribute garden. Massey said that the garden is important “because Michelle was important, and the work she did was important, and we miss her.”

Thanks to the efforts of Massey and others, Barrett Michelle Horton will be remembered by future generations as her legacy lives on through the tribute garden that bears her name.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...