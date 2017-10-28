UTM snaps a three game losing streak with a win against Eastern Illinois 27 to 10. UTM took the lead in the first quarter with a fumble return for a touchdown by junior defensive linemen Anthony Brown. By the half UTM lead 17 to three.

Both teams were having issues with penalties; UTM got four penalties for 35 yards with Eastern Illinois getting five penalties for 49 yards by half time. Penalties continued in the second half. UTM ended the game with 10 penalties for 97 yards, and Eastern Illinois got 10 penalties for 74 yards.

UTM continued their scoring in the second half, scoring 10 more points to win the game 27 to 10.

UTM head football coach Jason Simpson was very excited on the side lines after the game.

UTM heads to Missouri next Saturday to take on Southeast Missouri State, airtime 12:30 on Mix 101.3 WCMT