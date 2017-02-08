Fresh off a 66-56 OVC win over EKU this past weekend, the 7-17 UT Martin women play the 8-15 Eastern Illinois Panthers Wednesday at home in conference action.

UTM Head Coach Kevin McMillan says the Skyhawks recent success has been their best this season.



Coach McMillan says UTM player Jessy Ward is back from injury to finish her final season.



Airtime for UTM’s game against Eastern Illinois in the Elam Center is at 5:30 Wednesday on Mix 101.3.

The 17-9 UT Martin men are on a two-game OVC winning streak where they’ve posted dominant victories over Tennessee Tech and Eastern Kentucky.

The Skyhawks play an 11-13 Eastern Illinois team on the road in conference play Thursday evening.

UTM Head Coach Anthony Stewart says the team’s recent success is due to mentality and prep work.



Coach Stewart anticipates another tight game against Eastern Illinois.



Airtime for UTM’s OVC conference road game at Eastern Illinois is at 6:30 Thursday night on Star 95.1.