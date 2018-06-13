The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation has announced that UT Martin’s Educator Preparation Program has earned full program accreditation.

UT Martin is one of 46 programs from 22 states and Puerto Rico to earn CAEP accreditation this semester and 147 total programs to boast this credential.

CAEP is the sole nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation.

Accreditation is based on peer review and serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council.

UTM Chancellor Keith Carver says UTM is proud of its external accreditations because they show that not only do those at UTM believe in the value of its programs, but others from the university’s peer institutions can see the quality of the curriculum and its graduates as well.

Programs seeking accreditation must pass peer review on five standards based on two principles: solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.

Programs that do not meet all five standards and various sub-standards are placed on two-year probation.