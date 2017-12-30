The UT Martin Skyhawks lost both games in their double header against Belmont Saturday afternoon at the Elam Center.

In women’s play, the Skyhawks led the Bruins for almost the entire game with a halftime score 35 – 32. UTM held on to the lead in the third quarter, ending the period on top 54 – 50. During the fourth quarter, Belmont rallied against the Skyhawk squad and pulled away with the victory. Final Belmont 65 UTM 63.

The UT Martin men’s team spent their first half in a well-balanced match against Belmont. Each squad led multiple times, and the Bruins were ahead by five points at half time with the score 34 – 29 over the Skyhawks. In the second period, the UTM men attempted a turn-around, even tying the score at 51. However, Belmont couldn’t be stopped in the final minutes, and the Bruins defeated the Skyhawks 65 – 58.