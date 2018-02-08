The Skyhawk football team has wrapped up another recruiting year before Spring practice begins in March.

Coach Jason Simpson and his staff will bring in 13 transfers from the Junior College level as well as 14 incoming freshman, one of which is from West Tennessee.

Mason Swope of Dyer County will walk on to the team as an Offensive Tackle.

Coach Simpson says Swope will have an opportunity to contribute to the team down the road.

When asked about the front end of next season’s schedule, Coach Simpson said he’s optimistic his defense will be up to the challenge.

The Skyhawks kick of the 2018 campaign on the road against Missouri September 1st.