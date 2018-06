A UT Martin graduate was Wednesday’s talent winner at the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant in Jackson.

Miss Dixie PAC Lauren Dickson of Parsons, a May graduate from UT Martin, won the talent preliminary Wednesday night with her rendition of the hymn “How Great Thou Art.”

Miss Chattanooga Christine Williamson won Wednesday night’s fitness preliminary.

Preliminary competitions continue Thursday and Friday nights before the final competition Saturday night when a new Miss Tennessee is crowned.