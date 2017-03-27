UT Martin goes worldwide with International Week festivities April 3rd-7th in recognition of multiculturalism on campus.

The event begins with the annual International Café from noon until 1:30 in the University Center Monday April 3rd, which offers a variety of food from all over the world, with some items available for purchase.

Later that afternoon, a panel on US Foreign Policy will take place from 4 until 6 in Watkins Auditorium.

Tuesday April 4th offers Literature From Around The World at 12:15 at the Hortense Parrish Writing Center, which samples books from many countries.

Skyhawks Meet The World will close out Tuesday night’s events from 6 until 8 in the University Center.

These events are open to the public.