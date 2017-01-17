A few local residents were honored for their contributions at the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Breakfast Monday on the campus of UT Martin.

UT Martin Hall Director Anthony Prewitt both presented an award and received an award.

Mr. Prewitt presented Alpha Awards of Merit to UTM Philosophy professor Dr. Henry Parker, and UT Martin Senior Integrated Studies Major Jamese Coleman, before receiving the Black Student Association Torch Award from BSA President Corri Chanel Oliver.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige presented the Harold Conner/City of Martin Award, which recognizes longtime service to the city and local area, and is named for Reverend Conner, who was the first African American administrator employeed by UT Martin after desegregation in 1969.

Esteemed resident Clara Hamilton received this year’s Harold Conner/City of Martin award in front of a diverse and supportive crowd.