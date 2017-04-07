A UTM search committee has announced four finalists for the position of university provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Each of the following candidates will participate in a public forum session where campus and community members can discuss general topics

Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Illinois Springfield, Dr. James Ermatinger, will take questions Monday April 10th at 3:30 in Watkins Auditorium.

College of Arts and Sciences Dean at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne, Dr. Eric Link, will have his forum April 17th. Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Morehead State University, Dr. Steven Ralston, will hold his forum Thursday April 20th.

Dr. Jay Gatrell is vice provost at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky and will participate in his public forum Monday April 24th.

All public forums are set for 3:30 in Watkins Auditorium.

UTM launched a national search in February for the position after Dr. Jerald Ogg returned to teaching Communications that month.

The vice chancellor for academic affairs is the university’s chief academic officer

and the provost directs the college in the absence of the chancellor.

The selected candidate will be the second provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs under Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.