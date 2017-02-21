Community members who enjoy taking pictures might be interested in an introductory course on digital photography at UT Martin Mondays March 13th, 20th, and 27th from 6:30 until 9.

Course intructor Tom Gallien will give clear explanations for students to better understand how to use digital cameras while improving their photograph-taking skills.

This course is $99 and participants must bring their own cameras to class.

The UTM Office of Educational Outreach can be contacted for more information on the class.