The UTM Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jerald Ogg, has stepped down from both positions to return to teaching Communications at the university.

Dr. Ogg became vice chancellor for academic affairs in 2007 and later added on the position of university provost in 2011.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says the person selected to follow Dr. Ogg will have big shoes to fill, and the college is dedicated to finding the right person to advance UTM’s academic goals.

The vice chancellor for academic affairs is the university’s chief academic officer, and the provost directs the college when the chancellor’s absent.

A search committee is currently seeking applications to fill these two positions.