A UT Martin Department of Public Safety Officer is among 10 law enforcement officers to graduate from the TBI’s Leadership Academy.

UTM Public Safety Officer Tara Beauchamp (pictured front center) and nine other law enforcement officers from across the state graduated from the fifth TBI Leadership Academy this week.

The Academy was created to enhance leadership training for law enforcement executives from across the state. The two week course is geared toward individuals who already have at least five years of law enforcement experience, and at least three years of supervisory experience.

Along with the UT Martin Department of Public Safety, other agencies represented in the 2018 TBI Leadership Academy include: Morristown Police Department, Shelbyville Police Department, Bartlett Police Department, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Five members of supervision at TBI were also among the graduates of this month’s Academy.

