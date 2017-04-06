According to the 2016 Crime on Campus Report released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the University of Tennessee at Martin remains among the safest public four-year college campuses in the state.

“The safety of our students and employees is a top priority at the University of Tennessee at Martin,” said Chancellor Keith Carver. “We are continually looking for new and innovative ways to promote a culture of safety on campus.”

The data shows that UT Martin reported the lowest number of index crimes of all public four-year universities in Tennessee and closely follows East Tennessee State University for the lowest rate of index crimes per 1,000 people.

Index crimes are those considered serious felony offenses and include murder, kidnapping, robbery, aggravated and sexual assaults, arson, burglary and motor vehicle thefts. UT Martin had 43 such offenses reported in 2016, with an average of 5.74 incidents per 1,000 people. The university also reports a 35 percent clearance rate for these offenses, giving UT Martin the highest index crime clearance rate among its reported peers.

UT Martin also had the lowest number of group A offenses with 84 incidents reported in 2016 – an average of 11 reports per 1,000 people. Group A offenses are serious crimes that do not fall under the umbrella of “index crimes.” UT Martin reported a 49 percent clearance rate for these offenses, giving the university the highest group A crime clearance rate among its reported peers.

The UT Martin main campus is patrolled 24 hours a day, and the campus community is consistently taught how to be security-minded in their daily activities. Freshmen attend special training sessions in their first year to instruct them on basic personal safety, property security and an awareness of current surroundings.

