The UT Martin Reading Center is conducting personal sessions through June 28 for students in second through twelfth grades needing assistance between school years.

Students can meet with an experienced reading professional twice a week on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday.

Registration is $100 per student, plus $25 for a required workbook.

All students will be individually tested to determine areas of need and placed into a course designed to fill any gaps in comprehension and skill.