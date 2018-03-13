The University of Tennessee at Martin rifle team member Joe Martin completed his showing at the 2018 NCAA Rifle Championships on Monday. Martin became just the fifth Skyhawk to earn an at-large bid in the NCAA Championships in the last dozen years.

Firing in smallbore, Martin finished tied for 29th out of 44 total participants. He was responsible for scores of 95-94-98-100-94-96 today, rounding out his collegiate career with a final tally of 577 points.

“The NCAA Championship can bring a lot of anxiety and pressure on a student athlete,” head coach MJ Vowell said. “Joe didn’t let that impede his performance. He maintained his mental composure, stuck to his training and delivered a strong score against the best of the best in collegiate rifle.”

Athletically, Martin has been named to multiple All-Ohio Valley Conference squads in his four years while also earning All-American honors last season. Academically, Martin was selected as one of just six OVC Scholar-Athletes in 2016-17. He also claimed a spot on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of his first three seasons and notched Scholastic All-American accolades as a junior.