The UT Martin Rodeo Booster Club and Edward Jones are presenting a free barbecue lunch Saturday at 11 at Festival Park in Martin.

This event is one many of festivities associated with the 49th Annual UTM Spring College Rodeo, which takes places tonight and tomorrow evening at 7:30 at the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion.

UTM Rodeo Booster Treasurer Emeritus David Vowell told Thunderbolt Radio who is helping out with this event.

Following the barbecue luncheon, a scholarship auction benefitting the UT Martin Rodeo team takes place at 12:30 in Festival Park.