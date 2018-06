The UT Martin Rodeo team finished in the Top 10 at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

In its 44th trip to the CNFR in the last 45 years, the UT Martin men’s team finished ninth out of 56 teams with 370 overall points during the week-long event, marking the eighth national top-10 finish for UTM under head coach John Luthi since 2005.

Panhandle State brought home the 2018 team title with a total of 750 points.