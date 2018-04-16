Another rodeo is in the books at the University of Tennessee at Martin, as the campus hosted the 50th Annual Spring College Rodeo over the weekend at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex.

Both UT Martin rodeo teams finished third in their respective standings, as the men’s squad earned 365 points while the women’s team accumulated 240 points. Missouri Valley College won the men’s side with 1,030 points and Arkansas-Monticello took home the women’s title with 305 overall points.

A pair of UT Martin cowboys notched points in bareback riding, led by Houston Herbert. The senior posted second-place finishes in average (144) and in the short go (78). Jonny Walker also collected points for UT Martin, finishing third in the short round (73).

Barrel racing was a dominant event for the UT Martin women’s team, as a total of five different cowgirls were responsible for points. Raegan Taylor led the charge as she displayed the best average (26.67) and best short round time (13.38). Casey Allen also came through with points, placing fourth with a 27.11 average. Bailey Forester, Molly Hill, and Summer Conley also received points for UT Martin.

UT Martin rounds out the regular season next week when it travels to Senatobia, Miss. for a rodeo hosted by Northwest Mississippi Community College. The rodeo will take place on April 19-21.