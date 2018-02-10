UTM Lady Skyhawks defeated Southeast Missouri 72-65, extending their winning streak to six games, winning 9 of the last 11.

Ashton Feldhaus led the way for the Lady Skyhawks with 23 points on the night, followed closely by Chelsey Perry with 21 points. The Lady Skyhawks shot 45.3% on the night along with 44.4% from behind the arc.

After Saturday’s victory, UTM head coach Kevin McMillan was optimistic about his team’s chance for a storybook ending.

In the night cap SEMO defeated UTM 81 to 77 in overtime, the Skyhawks opened up the game with a 10-point lead at the half. The Redhawks came back in the second half to tie the game at 74 as time expires.

Skyhawks return to action when they host SIUE Thursday airtime 3:30 on Star 95.1