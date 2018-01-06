UTM women’s basketball team took an early lead and never looked back as the squad notched its first road victory of the season with a 97-80 win over Ohio Valley Conference foe Murray State. With this win, women’s head basketball coach Kevin McMillan may have figured out what he was doing wrong.

The Skyhawks (6-10, 2-2 OVC) picked up their second OVC win of the young season by scoring the highest total output against a Division I opponent this season with 97 points. UT Martin would shoot over 53 percent from the floor in the contest while tying in the battle of the boards.

Four Skyhawks scored in double figures led by the play of sophomore sharpshooter Kendall Spray who scored a game-high 24 points while tallying six rebounds and three assists.

UTM men didn’t have the success the women had, falling to Murray State 82 to 68. The men’s head basketball coach Anthony Stewart says they men need to just play a full game.

UTM will return to action in the Elam Center against OVC foe Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.