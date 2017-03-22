UT Martin begins its pursuit of another Sgt. York Trophy and OVC championship Thursday with its first spring practice of the year at 4 , and its Pro Day will take place at 10 that morning.

Coach Jason Simpson was a guest on Coaches Corner last weekend when he announced upcoming UTM Spring Football events.

The first scrimmage of the year is Saturday April 8th, with two more after that and the final being the Navy/White Spring Game Saturday April 22nd at 10.

All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.