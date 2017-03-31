The 49th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo is honoring one of its fallen competitors Friday night April 7th at 7:30.

Former UTM Rodeo member Coy Lutz was hurt in a New Jersey rodeo event last May and later passed away from his injuries.

UTM Rodeo Coach John Luthi says Friday’s rodeo gives the audience a chance to honor the memory of Coy Lutz.

The parents of the deceased UTM Rodeo member are in charge of the Coy Lutz Memorial Scholarship, which will go to the rodeo competitor of their choice to virtually any college.