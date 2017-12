Christmas stockings were stuffed at UTM on Wednesday that will be given to less fortunate children this holiday season.

Dining Hall Marketing Coordinator Danielle Jones said the stocking stuffing is an event that has several organizations involved including We Care, the Key Club, and the Kiwanis Club.

Students from Martin Westview helped stuff the stockings.

Ms. Jones says the items are categorized based on gender, age, and grade level before being distributed to those in need.