A UTM student and a local man were both transported to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Sharon Sunday.

20-year-old Sydney Baker, a UTM student from Moscow,Tennessee, and 23-year-old Colton Nanney of Sharon,were both involved in a wreck on Highway 45 East Sunday evening.

Nanney was stopped in his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado before he attempted cross the four lane and travel north, when he pulled into the front of Baker’s 2001 Nissan Exterra, which was travelling north in the slow lane.

After the car crash in Sharon, Nanney was airlifted to a regional hospital but his injuries weren’t as serious as they were originally thought.

The UTM student broke her ankle, but didn’t have any life-threatening injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked this wreck with assistance from the Sharon Fire Department and the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.