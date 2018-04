UT Martin’s student-athlete awards were unveiled at the Elam Center last night.

Softball player Jodie Duncan was named the 2018 Bettye Giles Female Athlete of the Year. Golfer Hunter Richardson was voted the 2018 Bob Carroll Male Athlete of the Year.

Rifle team member Joe Martin earned the 2018 Sportsmanship Award. Joe Este was then awarded the 2018 Inspiration Award.