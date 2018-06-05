Miss UT Martin, Morgan Martin, a current UTM student from Union City, and Miss Dixie PAC, Lauren Dickson, a recent graduate from Parsons, will compete later this month in the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

Preliminary competitions will be held June 20-22, and the final competition on Saturday night June 23

Martin, a South Fulton High School graduate, is a senior at UTM.

Dickson graduated from UTM this past May with a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree.

The winner of the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant will serve as the governor’s spokesperson for character education in schools across the state. She’ll also compete September 8 in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey.