Tickets to see the UT Martin men’s and women’s basketball teams play at the OVC tournament in Nashville are now on sale at the university.

The UT Martin Ticket Office is currently selling general admission seats for fifteen dollars to see the UTM women’s first round match-up against Austin Peay Thursday at 1 in the Municipal Auditorium.

This Skyhawk women’s ticket also gives access to watch the SIU-Edwardsville-Tennessee Tech game at 3 that day.

Meanwhile, all university tickets for the UT Martin men’s Friday night semifinal game at 9 are $30, and also include a pass to see Belmont’s semifinal contest at 6:30 earlier in the evening.

An All Session Pass is also available for attending the rest of potential Skyhawk games in the tournament.

In other news, Ticketmaster is also selling Ohio Valley Conference Tournament tickets.

You can contact the UTM Ticket Office at 731-881-7207 for seats at the OVC tournament.