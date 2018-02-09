UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is optimistic about the growth of campus as well as the wellbeing of Martin following yesterday’s Town Hall meeting on campus.

Dr. Carver feels the local area and UTM are connected during positive and negative times.

Dr. Carver credits his faculty and staff for overcoming recent challenges with accreditation.

With the TN Promise program making progress, Dr. Carver believes it will benefit the local economy while creating interest towards higher education.

Enrollment for the Spring Semester is slightly above 6,800 students. Dr. Carver is optimistic this number will increase next semester.