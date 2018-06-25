The UT Martin volleyball program will play 30 regular season matches this fall.

The 2018 schedule includes matchups against 11 teams who posted winning records and six programs who advanced to the postseason in 2017.

Overall, UT Martin will face teams from 14 different conferences during the upcoming 2018 campaign.

UTM Volleyball coach Jaclyn Wilson says this year’s schedule is without a doubt the toughest schedule they’ve put together in her four years of leading the program.

An exhibition match is set for Saturday, August 18 as UT Martin hosts new Division I member North Alabama at 3:00 at Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

UTM officially begins the 2018 season at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky where the Skyhawks will take on defending ACC champion Louisville and 2017 postseason participant IUPUI on August 24 before clashing against Southern Illinois on August 25.

The Skyhawk Invitational follows August 30 through September 2, as five teams will combine to play 10 matches in the tournament.

After playing a handful of non-conference matches, OVC play begins with a two-match homestand as the Skyhawks host Murray State and defending league champion Austin Peay September 21 and 22.

The regular season finale is set for November 10 as UT Martin heads across the state to take on Tennessee Tech.

For the 13th straight year, the OVC Championship will be held at the site of the regular season champion. The Skyhawks will make a bid for their 13th appearance in the league tournament as the 2018 event is scheduled for November 15 through the 19.