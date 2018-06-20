For the first time since 2014, the UT Martin volleyball program will play host to its own fall tournament as the Skyhawk Invitational is set for August 30 through September 2.

In addition to UT Martin, the tournament field includes Central Arkansas, Florida A&M, Memphis, and UAB.

A total of 10 matches will be played over the course of four days as Skyhawk Fieldhouse plays host to an in-season tournament for just the fourth time in the school’s Division-I Era (2011, 2012, 2014, 2018).

The Skyhawk Invitational begins on Thursday, August 30 as UT Martin and Central Arkansas square off that night at 7:00.

Four matches are on tap for Friday, August 31 as Florida A&M and Memphis will clash at 10 a.m. Central Arkansas and UAB follow at noon before the Skyhawks take the floor against Memphis at 5 p.m. The final match of the day features UAB against Florida A&M at 7:30 p.m.

Memphis and Central Arkansas kick off the Saturday, September 1 slate with first serve scheduled for 11 a.m. UT Martin takes on UAB at 1 p.m. before a Central Arkansas/Florida A&M matchup at 3 p.m. Day 3 of the tournament concludes with UAB taking on Memphis at 5 p.m.

The four-day, five-team event wraps up on Sunday, September 2 as the host Skyhawks battle Florida A&M at 11 a.m.

The Skyhawk Invitational is the second of four nonconference tournaments on UT Martin’s schedule for next fall. The 2018 Skyhawk volleyball schedule will be released in its entirety on Monday, June 25.