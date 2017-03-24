The UTM WestStar Leadership Program presents its 19th annual African American Leadership Conference April 18th from 8 until 2:30 at the STAR Center in Jackson.

Familiar faces at UT Martin begin the day as Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver and WestStar Executive Director Dr. Charley Deal welcome participants at 8:30.

This event’s keynote speaker is Reverend Keith Norman, a former NAACP President in Memphis who’ll speak at 8:45.

In the afternoon, Nashville TBI Director Mark Gwyn will close the conference with a discussion on crime within the African-American community at 1:30.

This conference’s registration fee is $20 for high school and college students, while non-students pay $35 to attend this event, which includes breakfast and lunch.

You can contact WestStar at UT Martin for additional info on the conference, which takes place April 18th from 8 until 2:30 at the STAR Center in Jackson.