UT Martin women’s basketball team won 80 to 68 against Tennessee State to start the OVC portion of their schedule.

UTM lead the entire game, and lead at the half 34 to 26. That was as close to the Skyhawks as the Tigers were able to get.

The turnover battle was neck and neck for most of the game. UTM ended the game with 21 turnovers and TSU ended the game with 22 turnovers. UTM was able to get 22 points out of their turnovers versus the 16 points that TSU got.

UTM women’s head basketball coach Kevin McMillan says they have a lot of work to do.\

Emanye Robertson finished the game with 18 points, Janekia Mason got 16, and Myah Taylor finished with 15.

The women return to action Saturday against Belmont airtime 3:30 on Star 95.1