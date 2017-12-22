After their 74 to 68 win, UTM improves their record to five and eight over winless Arkansas Pine Bluff. Arkansas is now 0 and 14

UTM lead at the half 32 to 29 over Pine Bluff. Fatodd Lewis lead in scoring in the first half with 12 points, and was the only player on both teams in double digit scoring before the half. Lewis ended the night with 27 points and only two assist.

UTM men’s head basketball coach Anthony Stewart did not sound excited following a tough game for UTM

UTM returns to action on December 28th when they host OVC foe Tennessee State tipoff is at 6