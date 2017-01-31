Residents wanting to donate blood have an opportunity at UT Martin’s Lifeline Winter Blood Drive beginning Tuesday from 9 until 4 at the University Center.

Registration tables will be located near the bookstore inside the building, while Lifeline Blood Services vans will be waiting for donors outside.

This event will also continue Wednesday from 9 until 4 on campus, and persons giving blood will receive a free t-shirt and a chance to win a vacation cruise.

A photo ID is necessary to participate in this event.