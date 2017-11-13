The UTM Women defeated Alabama-Huntsville 104 – 73 Monday night at the Elam Center in Martin.

The first half saw the Skyhawks pull ahead with an early lead and maintain control of the game by shooting well and forcing multiple turnovers. At halftime, the UTM Women led 51 – 34.

The Skyhawks continued to dominate the Chargers as the second half unfolded, and UTM won the game with a final score 104 – 73.

The UTM Women will be back in action at the Elam Center on Saturday when they host Northwestern.