UT Chattanooga defeated the UTM women 87 to 82 in overtime Saturday.

UTM lead by 12 points in the game and were up 37 to 34 at the half. The game was tied at the end of regulation at 73.

UTM women’s head basketball coach Kevin McMillan said the team played well, but still lost.

UTM women’s next game will be Tuesday in Louisville to take on the Cardinals.