The UT Martin Women’s basketball team fell to Indiana 74 – 50 Thursday night in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament in Bloomington.

The Skyhawks put up a good fight in the first half, keeping the Hoosiers’ lead to single digits and even tying the game momentarily. At halftime, Indiana lead by five points with the score 41 – 36.

In the second half, the Hoosiers turned up the pressure with the Skyhawks unable to keep pace. Indiana extended their lead and defeated UT Martin 74 – 50.

The UT Martin women end their season 19 and 15.