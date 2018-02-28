Final score UTM 63 – SEMO 60.

The UT Martin Women’s basketball team traveled to Evansville on Wednesday for first-round action against Southeast Missouri at the OVC Tournament.

The Skyhawks see-sawed with the Red Hawks through the first half of play, going into the break with the score SEMO 36 – UTM 30.

In the second half, both squads continued their close battle with the Skyhawks sinking crucial foul shots in the final seconds to claim the victory. Final score UTM 63 – SEMO 60.

The UTM Women’s team will continue their OVC tournament run on Friday, when they face the victor between Austin Peay and SIU Edwardsville. That game will be played Thursday at 3.