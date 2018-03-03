The UT Martin Women’s basketball team met Belmont in the championship game of the OVC Tournament on Saturday. The Skyhawks came up short 63 to 56.

The Bruins jumped out to an early lead, up by as many as eight points in the first half. The Skyhawks tightened up and were able to gain control of the game, going into halftime with the score UTM 28 – Belmont 27.

In the second half, UT Martin held on to the lead up to the final moments when Belmont sank a crucial three-pointer to tie the game at 54 each with 4.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, the Bruins pulled ahead, with the Skyhawks unable to answer. Belmont defeated UTM with the final score 63 – 56.

With Belmont claiming the OVC Championship crown, the Bruins now move on to the NCAA tournament. UT Martin’s post season continues as they earned a bid to the women’s NIT tournament. The official announcement of the NIT’s full 64-team field will be announced Monday evening, March 12.