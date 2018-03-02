UTM’s women advanced to the OVC Championship game with a victory over SIU-Edwardsville 69 to 67.

SIU-E jumped out to an early lead in the first moments of the game, only to see UTM quickly take control. The Skyhawks held on going into half time with the score UTM 28 – SIU-Edwardsville 27.

In the second half, UT Martin was able to hold on to the close lead, even lengthening the gap by as many as ten points. However, Edwardsville turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 67 with twelve seconds remaining. A foul in the final seconds put freshman Skyhawk Chelsey Perry at the line, where she successfully scored the winning points. Final score UTM 69 – SIU-Edwardsville 67.

The UTM Women will now play in the OVC Championship Saturday afternoon against Belmont. Live coverage begins at 1:30 on Mix 101.3.