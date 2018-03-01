UT-Martin’s Charley Deal was honored with an award this week, presented by UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro.

Deal is the associate vice chancellor for alumni relations and annual giving at UT-Martin, and was the recipient of one of four University of Tennessee President’s Awards.

The award was created in 2016 to honor the role of UT employees in fulfilling the university’s mission and celebrate those whose academic and professional achievements serve as a model for their system colleagues statewide.

Nominations were accepted in the four categories of Educate, Discover, Connect and Support.

Deal was honored in the “Support” category, which honors efforts in support of educational excellence, discoveries and applications of knowledge, outreach, engagement and service.

He became the fourth UT-Martin representative to receive the President’s Award in the past three years.